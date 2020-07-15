All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4068 Sandton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4068 Sandton Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

4068 Sandton Lane

4068 Sandtone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4068 Sandtone Lane, San Diego, CA 92105
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car tandem garage. Built in 2009. Nice, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Family room is carpeted and has lots of light coming in from the patio area. Master bedroom has large master bathroom with walk-in closet. Stack washer/dryer in the hallway. Central heating and air. 974 square feet. 1 year lease required. $1950 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. No pets. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$3900.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years positive rental history. No previous bankruptcies or evictions. No pets.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4068 Sandton Lane have any available units?
4068 Sandton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4068 Sandton Lane have?
Some of 4068 Sandton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4068 Sandton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4068 Sandton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4068 Sandton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4068 Sandton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4068 Sandton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4068 Sandton Lane offers parking.
Does 4068 Sandton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4068 Sandton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4068 Sandton Lane have a pool?
No, 4068 Sandton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4068 Sandton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4068 Sandton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4068 Sandton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4068 Sandton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University