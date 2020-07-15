4068 Sandton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car tandem garage. Built in 2009. Nice, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Family room is carpeted and has lots of light coming in from the patio area. Master bedroom has large master bathroom with walk-in closet. Stack washer/dryer in the hallway. Central heating and air. 974 square feet. 1 year lease required. $1950 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. No pets. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$3900.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years positive rental history. No previous bankruptcies or evictions. No pets.

Contact us to schedule a showing.