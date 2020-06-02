All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4060 Alicia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4060 Alicia Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4060 Alicia Drive

4060 Alicia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4060 Alicia Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous House with Huge Private Yard - Pristine detached 3 bedroom home in highly desirable Centraloma neighborhood.Original wood flooring and charming retro tile in bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen has brand new fridge and gas stove, enjoy view of your expansive private back yard from eat in kitchen. Huge backyard with mature macadamia nut tree, gorgeous palms and desert landscape.

Tenant pays all utilities, owner provides gardener.
Sorry no pets
1 year Lease
Brand new washer and dryer in one car garage. Additional parking in driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Alicia Drive have any available units?
4060 Alicia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Alicia Drive have?
Some of 4060 Alicia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Alicia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Alicia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Alicia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4060 Alicia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4060 Alicia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Alicia Drive offers parking.
Does 4060 Alicia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4060 Alicia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Alicia Drive have a pool?
No, 4060 Alicia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Alicia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4060 Alicia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Alicia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 Alicia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University