4060 Alicia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous House with Huge Private Yard - Pristine detached 3 bedroom home in highly desirable Centraloma neighborhood.Original wood flooring and charming retro tile in bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen has brand new fridge and gas stove, enjoy view of your expansive private back yard from eat in kitchen. Huge backyard with mature macadamia nut tree, gorgeous palms and desert landscape.



Tenant pays all utilities, owner provides gardener.

Sorry no pets

1 year Lease

Brand new washer and dryer in one car garage. Additional parking in driveway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098838)