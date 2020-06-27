Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4035 Alabama Street #1 Available 09/13/19 North Park condo with attached garage! - This condo is in a small gated complex and features beautiful laminated wood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, wall unit air-conditioner, recessed lighting, oak cabinetry and white tile counter tops in kitchen, appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and a microwave oven. Access to the one-car garage from inside unit. Washer and Dryer are included. Other features include a walk-in closet in Master Bedroom and a walk-in shower in Master Bath, a closet with mirrored wardrobe doors in second bedroom, ceiling fans and a fenced and gated patio. Small pet will be considered.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE5094021)