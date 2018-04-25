Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Live by the Park in this Cheerful One Bedroom!



North Park Community Park and Tennis Courts are right across the street, and Balboa Park is in bike or walking distance.



Conveniently located walking distance to 30th Street, University Ave and El Cajon Blvd shops, bars, cafes, and restaurants, including: Breakfast Republic, Crazee Burger, Carnitas' Snack Shack, Waypoint Public, West Coast Tavern, Redwing Bar and Grill, Young Hickory, Vons, Belching Beaver, San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, Coin-Op Game Room, and more.

Easy access to the 8 and 805 freeways make the rest of San Diego easily accessible.



Apartment Features:



-Open floor plan

-Ceiling fans in bedroom and kitchen

-Carpeted bedroom

-Quality window blinds

-Modern kitchen tiling, gas range stove, and plenty of cabinets for kitchen storage

-Dark hardwood floors in living room adding a gorgeous contrast to light painted walls



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Residents are responsible for all utilities

- Garage available for $150.00 monthly (Subject to availability)



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4019-Idaho-St-San-Diego-CA-92104



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



