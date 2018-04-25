All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4019 Idaho St

4019 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4019 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Live by the Park in this Cheerful One Bedroom!

North Park Community Park and Tennis Courts are right across the street, and Balboa Park is in bike or walking distance.

Conveniently located walking distance to 30th Street, University Ave and El Cajon Blvd shops, bars, cafes, and restaurants, including: Breakfast Republic, Crazee Burger, Carnitas' Snack Shack, Waypoint Public, West Coast Tavern, Redwing Bar and Grill, Young Hickory, Vons, Belching Beaver, San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, Coin-Op Game Room, and more.
Easy access to the 8 and 805 freeways make the rest of San Diego easily accessible.

Apartment Features:

-Open floor plan
-Ceiling fans in bedroom and kitchen
-Carpeted bedroom
-Quality window blinds
-Modern kitchen tiling, gas range stove, and plenty of cabinets for kitchen storage
-Dark hardwood floors in living room adding a gorgeous contrast to light painted walls

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Residents are responsible for all utilities
- Garage available for $150.00 monthly (Subject to availability)

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4019-Idaho-St-San-Diego-CA-92104

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE3945485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Idaho St have any available units?
4019 Idaho St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Idaho St have?
Some of 4019 Idaho St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Idaho St currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Idaho St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Idaho St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Idaho St is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Idaho St offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Idaho St does offer parking.
Does 4019 Idaho St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Idaho St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Idaho St have a pool?
No, 4019 Idaho St does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Idaho St have accessible units?
No, 4019 Idaho St does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Idaho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Idaho St does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

