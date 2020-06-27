All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4015 Porte La Paz
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

4015 Porte La Paz

4015 Porte La Paz · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d398c5a016 ---- 2395.00 service@nobleproperties.info Dogs ok Cats OK Breed Restrictions apply No Yes WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. Attractive hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer in unit. Quiet and private for your enjoyment. 2 bedrooms 2 baths. Granite appointments in Kitchen. Ideal for roommates. This is a special condo and very nicly appointed, close to Whole Foods, Movies, UTC Mall. (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2695.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/6/28 Balcony/Patio/Deck Carpeted Floors Some Paid Utilities W/D In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Porte La Paz have any available units?
4015 Porte La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Porte La Paz have?
Some of 4015 Porte La Paz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Porte La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Porte La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Porte La Paz pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 Porte La Paz is pet friendly.
Does 4015 Porte La Paz offer parking?
No, 4015 Porte La Paz does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Porte La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Porte La Paz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Porte La Paz have a pool?
No, 4015 Porte La Paz does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Porte La Paz have accessible units?
No, 4015 Porte La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Porte La Paz have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Porte La Paz does not have units with dishwashers.
