4002 Camino Calma

Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking pool

4 Bedroom two Bath Town-home in University Woods - This large 4 bedroom town-home located just a short walk away from the UTC mall, restaurants, and shopping and just a short bus ride away from UCSD is perfect for students and families alike.



A large open living area downstairs is big enough to fit an array of furniture arrangements. The bottom level also features a large bedroom with a bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, carport for off-street parking, and a full sized washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find three good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.



Water and trash is included in the rent and the community pool allows for a place to cool down during the remaining summer months.



Property is available to rent beginning early October. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To schedule a showing, please visit www.R1res.com or call 858-684-7999.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5145460)