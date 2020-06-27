All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4002 Camino Calma

4002 Camino Calma · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Camino Calma, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
4 Bedroom two Bath Town-home in University Woods - This large 4 bedroom town-home located just a short walk away from the UTC mall, restaurants, and shopping and just a short bus ride away from UCSD is perfect for students and families alike.

A large open living area downstairs is big enough to fit an array of furniture arrangements. The bottom level also features a large bedroom with a bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, carport for off-street parking, and a full sized washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find three good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Water and trash is included in the rent and the community pool allows for a place to cool down during the remaining summer months.

Property is available to rent beginning early October. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. To schedule a showing, please visit www.R1res.com or call 858-684-7999.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5145460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Camino Calma have any available units?
4002 Camino Calma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4002 Camino Calma currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Camino Calma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Camino Calma pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Camino Calma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4002 Camino Calma offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Camino Calma offers parking.
Does 4002 Camino Calma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 Camino Calma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Camino Calma have a pool?
Yes, 4002 Camino Calma has a pool.
Does 4002 Camino Calma have accessible units?
No, 4002 Camino Calma does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Camino Calma have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Camino Calma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Camino Calma have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Camino Calma does not have units with air conditioning.
