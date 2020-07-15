All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B

3985 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3985 Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B Available 02/01/20 Location is Everything! 2 Minute Walk to the Sand from Your Front Door! - Great unfurnished one-bedroom, one-bath Pacific Beach condo on ground floor in secure building, steps to the sand of Mission Bay! Light and bright kitchen, living/dining room combo and lots of storage. Tandem garage (2 cars) in front of building, with extra locked storage. Common area includes BBQ, bike storage and a great laundry facility. $1,850 per month with a minimum one year lease only! Move in February 1.

For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Stephanie Yackley, Torrey Pacific Real Estate, DRE 926829. 858-354-6000.

(RLNE2218148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B have any available units?
3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B have?
Some of 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B offers parking.
Does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B have a pool?
No, 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
