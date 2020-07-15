Amenities

in unit laundry garage bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

3985 Riviera Drive, Unit B Available 02/01/20 Location is Everything! 2 Minute Walk to the Sand from Your Front Door! - Great unfurnished one-bedroom, one-bath Pacific Beach condo on ground floor in secure building, steps to the sand of Mission Bay! Light and bright kitchen, living/dining room combo and lots of storage. Tandem garage (2 cars) in front of building, with extra locked storage. Common area includes BBQ, bike storage and a great laundry facility. $1,850 per month with a minimum one year lease only! Move in February 1.



For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Stephanie Yackley, Torrey Pacific Real Estate, DRE 926829. 858-354-6000.



(RLNE2218148)