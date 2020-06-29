3973 1/2 Florida Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking gym air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Bright large studio Cottage in a great location! Fresh paint, original hardwood floors and plenty of charm. The small cottage complex has a private gym, free laundry, bbq, fire pit and seating areas. Fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Water and gas are included, no assigned parking space.



Walk to all that Hillcrest, University Heights and North Park have to offer! Morley Field in Balboa Park is only four blocks away, great public transportation. Close to downtown, beaches and Coronado.



1350.00 and 1000.00 deposit. 6 month lease term. Call or message Kevin to set up a showing. 619-339-0039



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12796671



(RLNE5331389)