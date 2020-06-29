All apartments in San Diego
3973 1/2 Florida Street
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

3973 1/2 Florida Street

3973 1/2 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

3973 1/2 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Bright large studio Cottage in a great location! Fresh paint, original hardwood floors and plenty of charm. The small cottage complex has a private gym, free laundry, bbq, fire pit and seating areas. Fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Water and gas are included, no assigned parking space.

Walk to all that Hillcrest, University Heights and North Park have to offer! Morley Field in Balboa Park is only four blocks away, great public transportation. Close to downtown, beaches and Coronado.

1350.00 and 1000.00 deposit. 6 month lease term. Call or message Kevin to set up a showing. 619-339-0039

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12796671

(RLNE5331389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3973 1/2 Florida Street have any available units?
3973 1/2 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3973 1/2 Florida Street have?
Some of 3973 1/2 Florida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3973 1/2 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
3973 1/2 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3973 1/2 Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3973 1/2 Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 3973 1/2 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 3973 1/2 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 3973 1/2 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3973 1/2 Florida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3973 1/2 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 3973 1/2 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 3973 1/2 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 3973 1/2 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3973 1/2 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3973 1/2 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.

