Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3970 Caminito Patricia

3970 Caminito Patricia · No Longer Available
Location

3970 Caminito Patricia, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Clairemont 4 Bed - This 4 Bedroom townhome will be move in ready the end of September! Updated vinyl plank will be going in early September as well as fresh paint. This home has a 1 car garage, washer/dryer, and private patio.

More photos coming soon.

The neighborhood is located in the heart of Clairemont and is within two blocks of all the shopping, restaurants and amenities you need. Commuting in quick proximity to the 5,163, and 805 freeways. Best of all, you are a quick drive to the multiple beaches and downtown.

Water & Trash included in rent.

(RLNE5131717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 Caminito Patricia have any available units?
3970 Caminito Patricia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 Caminito Patricia have?
Some of 3970 Caminito Patricia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 Caminito Patricia currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Caminito Patricia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Caminito Patricia pet-friendly?
No, 3970 Caminito Patricia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3970 Caminito Patricia offer parking?
Yes, 3970 Caminito Patricia offers parking.
Does 3970 Caminito Patricia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3970 Caminito Patricia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Caminito Patricia have a pool?
Yes, 3970 Caminito Patricia has a pool.
Does 3970 Caminito Patricia have accessible units?
No, 3970 Caminito Patricia does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Caminito Patricia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 Caminito Patricia does not have units with dishwashers.
