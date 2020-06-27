3970 Caminito Patricia

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Clairemont 4 Bed - This 4 Bedroom townhome will be move in ready the end of September! Updated vinyl plank will be going in early September as well as fresh paint. This home has a 1 car garage, washer/dryer, and private patio.



More photos coming soon.



The neighborhood is located in the heart of Clairemont and is within two blocks of all the shopping, restaurants and amenities you need. Commuting in quick proximity to the 5,163, and 805 freeways. Best of all, you are a quick drive to the multiple beaches and downtown.



Water & Trash included in rent.



