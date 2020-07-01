All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:44 AM

3967 Centre Street

3967 Centre Street · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Centre Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Turnkey Studio Apartment in gated Hillcrest apartment complex. Vintage style property with wonderful accents in Spanish style design. Unit features spacious living space with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and separate kitchen area. Plenty of counter and cabinet space along with all appliances. Beautiful, gated courtyard with BBQ and On-Site laundry. Community features available garage and off street parking (parking rent) and is pet friendly (pet rent). Walking distance to Farmers Market, restaurants & close access to fwy. Tenant pays all utilities (Utility rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Centre Street have any available units?
3967 Centre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 Centre Street have?
Some of 3967 Centre Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Centre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Centre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 Centre Street is pet friendly.
Does 3967 Centre Street offer parking?
Yes, 3967 Centre Street offers parking.
Does 3967 Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 Centre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Centre Street have a pool?
No, 3967 Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 3967 Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 3967 Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.

