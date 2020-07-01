3967 Centre Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Turnkey Studio Apartment in gated Hillcrest apartment complex. Vintage style property with wonderful accents in Spanish style design. Unit features spacious living space with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and separate kitchen area. Plenty of counter and cabinet space along with all appliances. Beautiful, gated courtyard with BBQ and On-Site laundry. Community features available garage and off street parking (parking rent) and is pet friendly (pet rent). Walking distance to Farmers Market, restaurants & close access to fwy. Tenant pays all utilities (Utility rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.