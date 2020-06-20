All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70

3955 Faircross Place · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Faircross Place, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2B/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces, A/C & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Redwood Village featuring 1137 SF of living space. This third story unit boasts:
-2 gated reserved parking spaces right under the unit!
-Central A/C & heat throughout
-Stacked washer/dryer provided in hallway
-Spacious living & dining area upon entering
-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast bar & black/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven & microwave)
-Dual master suite layout: spacious bedrooms w/ large closets & private attached bathrooms!
-Private balconies off living room & one bedroom!
-Trash chute located just to left of unit for easy trash disposal

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjOB2BGfdBg

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Redwood Village
- FLOORING: carpet, tile
- PARKING: 2 reserved underground tandem spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4488562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 have any available units?
3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 have?
Some of 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 offers parking.
Does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 have a pool?
No, 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 have accessible units?
No, 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Faircross Pl Unit 70 has units with dishwashers.
