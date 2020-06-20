Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

3946 Camino Lindo Available 07/07/20 Spacious UTC Playmor Terrace West Townhome - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!



Welcome home to this amazing condo in Playmore Terrace! This home features beautiful tile floors throughout this large living space, dining room and kitchen. Your kitchen is open with refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and lots of cabinets.



There is a half bath located conveniently on this level with a large laundry room with hook ups and storage space.



Your master bedroom is huge and has two large closets, a lovely bathroom suite with a step in shower as well. Step out through the sliding glass doors to you balcony that overlooks the common area and pool. Two other spacious bedrooms with a full guest bathroom.



This property has two assigned parking spaces and a private enclosed patio!



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4048754)