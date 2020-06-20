All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3946 Camino Lindo

3946 Camino Lindo · (619) 333-7972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3946 Camino Lindo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3946 Camino Lindo · Avail. Jul 7

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3946 Camino Lindo Available 07/07/20 Spacious UTC Playmor Terrace West Townhome - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!

Welcome home to this amazing condo in Playmore Terrace! This home features beautiful tile floors throughout this large living space, dining room and kitchen. Your kitchen is open with refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and lots of cabinets.

There is a half bath located conveniently on this level with a large laundry room with hook ups and storage space.

Your master bedroom is huge and has two large closets, a lovely bathroom suite with a step in shower as well. Step out through the sliding glass doors to you balcony that overlooks the common area and pool. Two other spacious bedrooms with a full guest bathroom.

This property has two assigned parking spaces and a private enclosed patio!

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4048754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Camino Lindo have any available units?
3946 Camino Lindo has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Camino Lindo have?
Some of 3946 Camino Lindo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Camino Lindo currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Camino Lindo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Camino Lindo pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Camino Lindo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3946 Camino Lindo offer parking?
Yes, 3946 Camino Lindo does offer parking.
Does 3946 Camino Lindo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 Camino Lindo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Camino Lindo have a pool?
Yes, 3946 Camino Lindo has a pool.
Does 3946 Camino Lindo have accessible units?
No, 3946 Camino Lindo does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Camino Lindo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Camino Lindo has units with dishwashers.
