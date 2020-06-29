All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

3926 California St 2BR

3926 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

3926 California Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny Mission Hills Duplex House Panoramic Views - Property Id: 218584

Mission Hills Main Ground Upper Floor House With View (duplex: other unit far two flights downstairs)
Spacious Extended Living Room
Two Bedrooms
Sun Room With View
Living Room With View
Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Upgraded Entry Room Foyer
Walk in Closet
Additional Closet Space
Cabinetry Space
New Central Heating and Air Conditioning System
Private Garage plus street parking
Central Location Beautiful Mission Hills Neighborhood
Contact Us for a viewing call/text 858 229 4351
San Diego California Relocation Services AOA USA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218584
Property Id 218584

(RLNE5524387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 California St 2BR have any available units?
3926 California St 2BR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 California St 2BR have?
Some of 3926 California St 2BR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 California St 2BR currently offering any rent specials?
3926 California St 2BR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 California St 2BR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR is pet friendly.
Does 3926 California St 2BR offer parking?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR offers parking.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have a pool?
No, 3926 California St 2BR does not have a pool.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have accessible units?
No, 3926 California St 2BR does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR has units with dishwashers.
