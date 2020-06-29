Mission Hills Main Ground Upper Floor House With View (duplex: other unit far two flights downstairs) Spacious Extended Living Room Two Bedrooms Sun Room With View Living Room With View Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom Microwave Refrigerator Dishwasher Upgraded Entry Room Foyer Walk in Closet Additional Closet Space Cabinetry Space New Central Heating and Air Conditioning System Private Garage plus street parking Central Location Beautiful Mission Hills Neighborhood Contact Us for a viewing call/text 858 229 4351 San Diego California Relocation Services AOA USA Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218584 Property Id 218584
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3926 California St 2BR have any available units?
3926 California St 2BR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 California St 2BR have?
Some of 3926 California St 2BR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 California St 2BR currently offering any rent specials?
3926 California St 2BR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 California St 2BR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR is pet friendly.
Does 3926 California St 2BR offer parking?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR offers parking.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have a pool?
No, 3926 California St 2BR does not have a pool.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have accessible units?
No, 3926 California St 2BR does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 California St 2BR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 California St 2BR has units with dishwashers.