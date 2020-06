Amenities

Completely Remodeled Units!! 3 Lower and 3 Upper units available for immediate move-in. All units included washer/dryer in the unit and the lower units offer a patio. The complex features 7 units and is gated and secured. Pets are welcomed. Interiors include: New Stainless-steel appliances, New kitchen cabinets, Brushed nickel fixtures, Ceiling fan in bedroom, stackable Washer & Dryer in Unit, and New luxury vinyl flooring.