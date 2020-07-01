All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
3909 Monroe Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

3909 Monroe Ave

3909 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Normal Heights
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3909 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
garage
Second (top) floor corner unit with mountain views. Conveniently located near grocery store, bank, restaurants, post office, Ward Canyon park, dog park, and schools. Easy freeway access. Two blocks from Adams Ave. Foot bridge to Kensington.Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter-top kitchen. New Ceiling fans, carpet, paint. New LED Lighting throughout. Master bedroom has Elfa shelving system. In unit washer/dryer. Gated courtyard. Two car side-by-side garage parking. Water and Trash inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Monroe Ave have any available units?
3909 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Monroe Ave have?
Some of 3909 Monroe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Monroe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Monroe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Monroe Ave offers parking.
Does 3909 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Monroe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 3909 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 3909 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Monroe Ave has units with dishwashers.

