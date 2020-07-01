3909 Monroe Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking garage

Second (top) floor corner unit with mountain views. Conveniently located near grocery store, bank, restaurants, post office, Ward Canyon park, dog park, and schools. Easy freeway access. Two blocks from Adams Ave. Foot bridge to Kensington.Stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter-top kitchen. New Ceiling fans, carpet, paint. New LED Lighting throughout. Master bedroom has Elfa shelving system. In unit washer/dryer. Gated courtyard. Two car side-by-side garage parking. Water and Trash inc.