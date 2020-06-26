All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3861 Coral Crest Wy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3861 Coral Crest Wy
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

3861 Coral Crest Wy

3861 Coral Crest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
San Ysidro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3861 Coral Crest Way, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3861 Coral Crest Wy Available 07/26/19 Beautiful 5 bedroom home with a pool! - Located close to the outlet shopping center with easy access to the boarder. This two story home has 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, and the other 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. It has two living areas, large dining room, 3 car garage, private fenced yard, and refreshing swimming pool for your enjoyment! This home has been tastefully upgraded with beautiful tile flooring, granite counters, open concept kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and a bright open floorplan a must see!

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available July 26th, pets negotiable. Owner provides the Refrigerator but not a washer or dryer. Owner pays for pool service. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/ZiPcGGn_RjM

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4961513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 Coral Crest Wy have any available units?
3861 Coral Crest Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3861 Coral Crest Wy have?
Some of 3861 Coral Crest Wy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3861 Coral Crest Wy currently offering any rent specials?
3861 Coral Crest Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 Coral Crest Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3861 Coral Crest Wy is pet friendly.
Does 3861 Coral Crest Wy offer parking?
Yes, 3861 Coral Crest Wy offers parking.
Does 3861 Coral Crest Wy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3861 Coral Crest Wy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 Coral Crest Wy have a pool?
Yes, 3861 Coral Crest Wy has a pool.
Does 3861 Coral Crest Wy have accessible units?
No, 3861 Coral Crest Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 Coral Crest Wy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3861 Coral Crest Wy does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University