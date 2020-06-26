Amenities

3861 Coral Crest Wy Available 07/26/19 Beautiful 5 bedroom home with a pool! - Located close to the outlet shopping center with easy access to the boarder. This two story home has 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, and the other 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. It has two living areas, large dining room, 3 car garage, private fenced yard, and refreshing swimming pool for your enjoyment! This home has been tastefully upgraded with beautiful tile flooring, granite counters, open concept kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and a bright open floorplan a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available July 26th, pets negotiable. Owner provides the Refrigerator but not a washer or dryer. Owner pays for pool service. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



