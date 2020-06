Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Top floor end unit in Carmel Pointe. Fresh Paint and ready for immediate move in. A/C. Washer / dryer in unit. Oversized one car garage plus assigned parking spaces. Community amenities include pool/spa, gym. Walk to Highlands and One Paseo for shopping, dining and more! Just minutes to Del Mar Beaches and easy commute location.

Spacious master suite with dual vanity and walk in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Cozy fireplace in family room. Two additional bedrooms one with small walk in closet.