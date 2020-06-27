3848 Monroe Ave

Amenities

Craftsman in Normal Heights! - Craftsman in Normal Heights!

2Br-1Ba, 711 ft.

Original hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout

Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light

Dining room with retro chandelier with access to deck and backyard

Kitchen with white cabinets, gas range, vintage tile

Black & White Bath has pedestal sink, soaking tub/shower, & white subway tile

Private back patio/deck with Beautiful low maintenance landscaping

Window AC unit and heat

Attached 1 Car Garage with washer/dryer

Walk to Normal Heights village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & MORE!!

Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit

Gardener included

12-month lease required

Available NOW!

Non-smoking property

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



