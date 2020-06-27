All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3837 Camino Lindo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3837 Camino Lindo
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

3837 Camino Lindo

3837 Camino Lindo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3837 Camino Lindo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3837 Camino Lindo Available 08/01/19 Two Story Condo - This prime location gorgeous canyon, two story condo feels like a home but the HOA cuts the grass! Deck off upstairs bedroom with great views all the way to Mt Soledad! Surrounded by lush landscaping and bordering Rose Canyon Preserve, this large three bedroom unit sits ideally in the center of all that University City has to offer. Walk to parks, schools, world class shopping, restaurants and only a short drive to the beautiful La Jolla beaches and UCSD.

(RLNE5009066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Camino Lindo have any available units?
3837 Camino Lindo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3837 Camino Lindo currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Camino Lindo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Camino Lindo pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3837 Camino Lindo offer parking?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo does not offer parking.
Does 3837 Camino Lindo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Camino Lindo have a pool?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Camino Lindo have accessible units?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Camino Lindo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 Camino Lindo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3837 Camino Lindo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University