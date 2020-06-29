All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

3830 Kettner Blvd L2

3830 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars - Property Id: 227674

Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars Garage Parking Spaces

Huge Full Floor
Balcony with bbq capacity
Huge Living Room
Skylight
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
New Large Double Pane Windows
New Hard Wood Floors Throughout
Laundry Washer and Dryer Inside

2 people 2650
3 people 2750 water sewer trash utilities paid

Coming Soon

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area
No Commissions No Broker Fees
Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America

PREVIEW (rented) same layout sq ft different finishes:

youtu.be/_7wnNo49vvQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227674
Property Id 227674

(RLNE5579996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 have any available units?
3830 Kettner Blvd L2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 have?
Some of 3830 Kettner Blvd L2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Kettner Blvd L2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 offers parking.
Does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 have a pool?
No, 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 have accessible units?
No, 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Kettner Blvd L2 has units with dishwashers.
