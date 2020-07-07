3821 1/2 46th Street

Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



Charming studio duplex unit located in a residential neighborhood. This studio unit has private entrance through separate walkway and a private outdoor space. The unit features tile floors, ceiling fans and dual paned windows to keep you comfortable in all seasons and a large basement storage that includes washer/dryer hookups. There is plenty of street parking available and you are only walking distance from bus lines, schools, shops and restaurants.



Tenant pays all utilities except trash service and is responsible to maintain the private walkway and outdoor space.



Rental Criteria:

-gross income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-No evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-good credit

-5 yrs good rental history preferable

-small dogs (20lbs and under only) allowed with add'l deposit (some restrictions apply) - 2 pet max



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,190, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,140, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.