Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:50 PM

3821 1/2 46th Street

3821 1/2 46th St · No Longer Available
Location

3821 1/2 46th St, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Charming studio duplex unit located in a residential neighborhood. This studio unit has private entrance through separate walkway and a private outdoor space. The unit features tile floors, ceiling fans and dual paned windows to keep you comfortable in all seasons and a large basement storage that includes washer/dryer hookups. There is plenty of street parking available and you are only walking distance from bus lines, schools, shops and restaurants.

Tenant pays all utilities except trash service and is responsible to maintain the private walkway and outdoor space.

Rental Criteria:
-gross income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-No evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-good credit
-5 yrs good rental history preferable
-small dogs (20lbs and under only) allowed with add'l deposit (some restrictions apply) - 2 pet max

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,190, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,140, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 1/2 46th Street have any available units?
3821 1/2 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3821 1/2 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3821 1/2 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 1/2 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 1/2 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3821 1/2 46th Street offer parking?
No, 3821 1/2 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3821 1/2 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 1/2 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 1/2 46th Street have a pool?
No, 3821 1/2 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3821 1/2 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 3821 1/2 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 1/2 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 1/2 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 1/2 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 1/2 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

