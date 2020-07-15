All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3820 Elijah Ct. #213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3820 Elijah Ct. #213
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:11 AM

3820 Elijah Ct. #213

3820 Elijah Court · (619) 639-1867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3820 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Lovely Condo at Carmel Pointe! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE and $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Welcome to this lovely upgraded condo in the Carmel Pointe community of Carmel Valley. Close to all-freeways, beaches, shopping, restaurants.

This condo features designer paint colors, designer tile in the entry, kitchen and bathroom and beautiful new luxury vinyl plank throughout your living space and master bedroom. Your master bedroom is very spacious with a ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet.

All appliances are provided included full sized washer and dryer. There is large patio off your living room with a storage closet.

This community features an over sized swimming pool and a state of the art fitness facility for your use.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2788644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 have any available units?
3820 Elijah Ct. #213 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 have?
Some of 3820 Elijah Ct. #213's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Elijah Ct. #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 offer parking?
No, 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 has a pool.
Does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 have accessible units?
No, 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Elijah Ct. #213 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3820 Elijah Ct. #213?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity