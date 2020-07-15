3820 Elijah Ct. #213

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Lovely Condo at Carmel Pointe! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE and $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Welcome to this lovely upgraded condo in the Carmel Pointe community of Carmel Valley. Close to all-freeways, beaches, shopping, restaurants.



This condo features designer paint colors, designer tile in the entry, kitchen and bathroom and beautiful new luxury vinyl plank throughout your living space and master bedroom. Your master bedroom is very spacious with a ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet.



All appliances are provided included full sized washer and dryer. There is large patio off your living room with a storage closet.



This community features an over sized swimming pool and a state of the art fitness facility for your use.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2788644)