3809 Wightman St.
3809 Wightman St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3809 Wightman St

3809 Wightman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3809 Wightman St - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment.
Water and Trash Included.
1 Year Lease Agreement.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. Pacific Legacy Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5734640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3809 Wightman St have any available units?
3809 Wightman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3809 Wightman St currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Wightman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Wightman St pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Wightman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3809 Wightman St offer parking?
No, 3809 Wightman St does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Wightman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Wightman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Wightman St have a pool?
No, 3809 Wightman St does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Wightman St have accessible units?
No, 3809 Wightman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Wightman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Wightman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Wightman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Wightman St does not have units with air conditioning.

