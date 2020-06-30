3788 50th St. #1

Amenities

Upgraded 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath End Unit Condo - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo has been remodeled and features new vinyl flooring through main living areas and fresh paint throughout. Great end unit with upgraded kitchen that will have new refrigerator and stove. Bedroom has brand new carpet and new closet doors. Light and bright living room with wall a/c and heat. Small front patio. One assigned parking space.

One year lease. Water and trash included in the rent. Available March 13th!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5629395)