Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

3788 50th St. #1

3788 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3788 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath End Unit Condo - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo has been remodeled and features new vinyl flooring through main living areas and fresh paint throughout. Great end unit with upgraded kitchen that will have new refrigerator and stove. Bedroom has brand new carpet and new closet doors. Light and bright living room with wall a/c and heat. Small front patio. One assigned parking space.
One year lease. Water and trash included in the rent. Available March 13th!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5629395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 50th St. #1 have any available units?
3788 50th St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 50th St. #1 have?
Some of 3788 50th St. #1's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 50th St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 50th St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 50th St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3788 50th St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3788 50th St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 50th St. #1 offers parking.
Does 3788 50th St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 50th St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 50th St. #1 have a pool?
No, 3788 50th St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3788 50th St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 3788 50th St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 50th St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 50th St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

