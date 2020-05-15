Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
/
3787 Park Blvd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3787 Park Blvd
3787 Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
3787 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3787 Park Blvd have any available units?
3787 Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3787 Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3787 Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3787 Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3787 Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3787 Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3787 Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3787 Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3787 Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3787 Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3787 Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3787 Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3787 Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3787 Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3787 Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3787 Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3787 Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
