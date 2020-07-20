Amenities

3750 Bayside Walk #9 Available 06/23/19 Immaculate Year Round Bayfront 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Mission Beach - Mission Beach. $2995 Spectacular panoramic bay views from this spacious, upgraded furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on Bayside Walk. Rare opportunity to live YEAR ROUND right on the water. Wonderful layout on the 2nd and 3rd floor with privacy from boardwalk. New wood floors were just installed throughout. Open plan living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen includes stove, fridge, dishwasher granite counters and breakfast bar. Floor to ceiling windows and stunning Bay views from living room, dining area, bedroom and balconies. Walk in closets. Two full baths. Includes a single car garage, onsite laundry and furniture. Available for a June or July 1st move in with lease through May 2020. NO pets. No smoking. Shown by appointment only. Rent plus $2000 moves you in. Please go by and view the exterior before calling back for a viewing appointment. 3750 Bayside Walk #9 Crown Management BKR 858 454-1900



FICO credit score of 700 or higher is required.



There are very few Year Round Bayfront units. If you are seriously interested please drive by first to view the exterior before calling.



Prime Location: Located in the heart of Mission Beach: the thin stretch of land between the Ocean & the Bay. Walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops, bars and cafes such as the Sandbar, Canes, the Wave House, Gringos Mexican Grill, and The Mission Caf. Condo is on the Bay front. The ocean is just steps away. Centrally located with easy freeway access. Minutes from La Jolla, Downtown and Gaslamp District.



No Pets Allowed



