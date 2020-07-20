All apartments in San Diego
3750 Bayside Walk #9

3750 Bayside Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Bayside Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3750 Bayside Walk #9 Available 06/23/19 Immaculate Year Round Bayfront 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Mission Beach - Mission Beach. $2995 Spectacular panoramic bay views from this spacious, upgraded furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on Bayside Walk. Rare opportunity to live YEAR ROUND right on the water. Wonderful layout on the 2nd and 3rd floor with privacy from boardwalk. New wood floors were just installed throughout. Open plan living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen includes stove, fridge, dishwasher granite counters and breakfast bar. Floor to ceiling windows and stunning Bay views from living room, dining area, bedroom and balconies. Walk in closets. Two full baths. Includes a single car garage, onsite laundry and furniture. Available for a June or July 1st move in with lease through May 2020. NO pets. No smoking. Shown by appointment only. Rent plus $2000 moves you in. Please go by and view the exterior before calling back for a viewing appointment. 3750 Bayside Walk #9 Crown Management BKR 858 454-1900

FICO credit score of 700 or higher is required.

Please view the VIDEO WALKTHROUGH on our website www.crownmanagement.com

There are very few Year Round Bayfront units. If you are seriously interested please drive by first to view the exterior before calling.

Prime Location: Located in the heart of Mission Beach: the thin stretch of land between the Ocean & the Bay. Walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops, bars and cafes such as the Sandbar, Canes, the Wave House, Gringos Mexican Grill, and The Mission Caf. Condo is on the Bay front. The ocean is just steps away. Centrally located with easy freeway access. Minutes from La Jolla, Downtown and Gaslamp District.

CA DRE 00863641

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3406950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 have any available units?
3750 Bayside Walk #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 have?
Some of 3750 Bayside Walk #9's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Bayside Walk #9 currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Bayside Walk #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Bayside Walk #9 pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Bayside Walk #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Bayside Walk #9 offers parking.
Does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Bayside Walk #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 have a pool?
No, 3750 Bayside Walk #9 does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 have accessible units?
No, 3750 Bayside Walk #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Bayside Walk #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 Bayside Walk #9 has units with dishwashers.
