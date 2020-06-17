3741 Meade Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 2B/2BA House w/ Upgraded Kitchen/Bathrooms & 4 Parking Spaces! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Immaculate 2B/2BA house available for lease in Normal Heights featuring 906 SF of living space. This large corner lot boasts:

-4 total parking spaces! (1 car detached garage, 2 car tandem driveway, plus 1 bonus driveway space)

-Beautiful landscaping & shaded patio cover w/ fan installed to beat the heat!

-Attractive restored hardwood flooring throughout--no carpets!

-Spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops & cabinetry w/ custom lighting

-Large and bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans

-Custom tiling in both bathrooms

-Storage shed in backyard



***Stacked washer/dryer will be installed and provided soon!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2475

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D to be provided soon!

- A/C: No, central heat

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two (2) pets will be considered for an additional $25 monthly pet rent per pet

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MHzTI1yOfU

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights

- FLOORING: Hardwood

- PARKING: 1 car detached garage plus 3 car driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1926



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4597883)