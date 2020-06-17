3741 Meade Ave

Amenities
Immaculate 2B/2BA House w/ Upgraded Kitchen/Bathrooms & 4 Parking Spaces! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Immaculate 2B/2BA house available for lease in Normal Heights featuring 906 SF of living space. This large corner lot boasts:
-4 total parking spaces! (1 car detached garage, 2 car tandem driveway, plus 1 bonus driveway space)
-Beautiful landscaping & shaded patio cover w/ fan installed to beat the heat!
-Attractive restored hardwood flooring throughout--no carpets!
-Spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops & cabinetry w/ custom lighting
-Large and bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans
-Custom tiling in both bathrooms
-Storage shed in backyard
***Stacked washer/dryer will be installed and provided soon!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2475
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D to be provided soon!
- A/C: No, central heat
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two (2) pets will be considered for an additional $25 monthly pet rent per pet
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MHzTI1yOfU
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights
- FLOORING: Hardwood
- PARKING: 1 car detached garage plus 3 car driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1926
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
(RLNE4597883)