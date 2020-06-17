All apartments in San Diego
3741 Meade Ave

3741 Meade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3741 Meade Ave, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 2B/2BA House w/ Upgraded Kitchen/Bathrooms & 4 Parking Spaces! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Immaculate 2B/2BA house available for lease in Normal Heights featuring 906 SF of living space. This large corner lot boasts:
-4 total parking spaces! (1 car detached garage, 2 car tandem driveway, plus 1 bonus driveway space)
-Beautiful landscaping & shaded patio cover w/ fan installed to beat the heat!
-Attractive restored hardwood flooring throughout--no carpets!
-Spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops & cabinetry w/ custom lighting
-Large and bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans
-Custom tiling in both bathrooms
-Storage shed in backyard

***Stacked washer/dryer will be installed and provided soon!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2475
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D to be provided soon!
- A/C: No, central heat
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two (2) pets will be considered for an additional $25 monthly pet rent per pet
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MHzTI1yOfU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights
- FLOORING: Hardwood
- PARKING: 1 car detached garage plus 3 car driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1926

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4597883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Meade Ave have any available units?
3741 Meade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3741 Meade Ave have?
Some of 3741 Meade Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 Meade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Meade Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Meade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3741 Meade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3741 Meade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3741 Meade Ave does offer parking.
Does 3741 Meade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3741 Meade Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Meade Ave have a pool?
No, 3741 Meade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Meade Ave have accessible units?
No, 3741 Meade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Meade Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 Meade Ave has units with dishwashers.
