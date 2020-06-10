Amenities

3737 Mississippi St. #5 Available 06/13/19 NORTH PARK - Nice 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo. AVAILABLE 06/13/2019. - FEATURES: 3737 Mississippi Street #5, San Diego CA 92104. Rental amount is $1,900. This property is available 06/13/2019. Built in 1987. Great upper unit located in North Park, just 3 blocks from Balboa Park/Morley Field. This nice condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 933 square feet, and a detached 2 car tandem garage. Living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, full size washer & dryer in the unit, small balcony off master. Small complex of just 16 units.



APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Water, Sewer & Trash.



PET POLICY: No pets.



DEPOSIT:

The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



LEASE TERM: Minimum one-year lease required.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, please do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



(RLNE4937300)