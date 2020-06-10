All apartments in San Diego
3737 Mississippi St. #5
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3737 Mississippi St. #5

3737 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3737 Mississippi St. #5 Available 06/13/19 NORTH PARK - Nice 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo. AVAILABLE 06/13/2019. - FEATURES: 3737 Mississippi Street #5, San Diego CA 92104. Rental amount is $1,900. This property is available 06/13/2019. Built in 1987. Great upper unit located in North Park, just 3 blocks from Balboa Park/Morley Field. This nice condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 933 square feet, and a detached 2 car tandem garage. Living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, full size washer & dryer in the unit, small balcony off master. Small complex of just 16 units.

APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Water, Sewer & Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets.

DEPOSIT:
The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

LEASE TERM: Minimum one-year lease required.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, please do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 have any available units?
3737 Mississippi St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 have?
Some of 3737 Mississippi St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Mississippi St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Mississippi St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Mississippi St. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Mississippi St. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Mississippi St. #5 offers parking.
Does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 Mississippi St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 have a pool?
No, 3737 Mississippi St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 3737 Mississippi St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Mississippi St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Mississippi St. #5 has units with dishwashers.
