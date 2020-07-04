3737 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104 North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Beautiful house in the heart of North Park - Rent $2950 Deposit $700
Beautiful house in the heart of North Park Gated home 2 car parking Remodeled home with upgraded fixtures Large Kitchen with stainless steel appliances Wood floor through out Ceiling fans and A/C in every room 2 Master Bedrooms Washer/Dryer Back Patio Pet Friendly- additional deposit
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5350305)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
