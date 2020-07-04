All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

3737 Alabama Street

3737 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful house in the heart of North Park - Rent $2950
Deposit $700

Beautiful house in the heart of North Park
Gated home
2 car parking
Remodeled home with upgraded fixtures
Large Kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Wood floor through out
Ceiling fans and A/C in every room
2 Master Bedrooms
Washer/Dryer
Back Patio
Pet Friendly- additional deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5350305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Alabama Street have any available units?
3737 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Alabama Street have?
Some of 3737 Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Alabama Street is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 3737 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 3737 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 3737 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

