3727 Richmond Street #4

2 bed/2 bath condo in the heart of Hillcrest! - Located in the heart of Hillcrest, this condo gives you a sense of freedom as you can walk everywhere. Nestled in a small friendly 10-unit complex. Featuring a Samsung stainless steel refrigerator, wine cooler, a fireplace, mirrored bedroom closet doors, jetted bathtub, and brand new LG in-unit washer & dryer. New carpet and paint thru-out. No need to look around for parking, as you have a private 2-car tandem garage that's extra wide for storage. The location in Hillcrest is unparalleled with nightlife, shopping, restaurants, Balboa Park and the Zoo all being within walking distance.



Rental amount: $2,300/month

Security Deposit: $2,300

Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent amount

Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/01f5decc-a60a-4ada-9add-ad62f08012e6



Sorry, No co-signers.

Renters Insurance required



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



