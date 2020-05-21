3727 Richmond Street #4

Amenities
2 bed/2 bath condo in the heart of Hillcrest! - Located in the heart of Hillcrest, this condo gives you a sense of freedom as you can walk everywhere. Nestled in a small friendly 10-unit complex. Featuring a Samsung stainless steel refrigerator, wine cooler, a fireplace, mirrored bedroom closet doors, jetted bathtub, and brand new LG in-unit washer & dryer. New carpet and paint thru-out. No need to look around for parking, as you have a private 2-car tandem garage that's extra wide for storage. The location in Hillcrest is unparalleled with nightlife, shopping, restaurants, Balboa Park and the Zoo all being within walking distance.
Rental amount: $2,300/month
Security Deposit: $2,300
Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent amount
Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/01f5decc-a60a-4ada-9add-ad62f08012e6
Sorry, No co-signers.
Renters Insurance required
Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com
(RLNE5039406)