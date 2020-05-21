All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3727 Richmond Street #4
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

3727 Richmond Street #4

3727 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Location

3727 Richmond Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed/2 bath condo in the heart of Hillcrest! - Located in the heart of Hillcrest, this condo gives you a sense of freedom as you can walk everywhere. Nestled in a small friendly 10-unit complex. Featuring a Samsung stainless steel refrigerator, wine cooler, a fireplace, mirrored bedroom closet doors, jetted bathtub, and brand new LG in-unit washer & dryer. New carpet and paint thru-out. No need to look around for parking, as you have a private 2-car tandem garage that's extra wide for storage. The location in Hillcrest is unparalleled with nightlife, shopping, restaurants, Balboa Park and the Zoo all being within walking distance.

Rental amount: $2,300/month
Security Deposit: $2,300
Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent amount
Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/01f5decc-a60a-4ada-9add-ad62f08012e6

Sorry, No co-signers.
Renters Insurance required

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

(RLNE5039406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Richmond Street #4 have any available units?
3727 Richmond Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Richmond Street #4 have?
Some of 3727 Richmond Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Richmond Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Richmond Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Richmond Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 Richmond Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3727 Richmond Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3727 Richmond Street #4 offers parking.
Does 3727 Richmond Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3727 Richmond Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Richmond Street #4 have a pool?
No, 3727 Richmond Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Richmond Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 3727 Richmond Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Richmond Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Richmond Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
