3727 Grim Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5915c76017 ---- North Park - Central Location. Torrey Pines Property Management proudly offers a 2 bed/2 bath residence with custom paint, faux hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, tandum space fits two cars, gated access and on site coin laundry in a superior location. Showings: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Beautiful Fireplace Controlled Access Excellent Location