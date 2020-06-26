All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

3727 Grim Avenue

3727 Grim Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3727 Grim Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5915c76017 ---- North Park - Central Location. Torrey Pines Property Management proudly offers a 2 bed/2 bath residence with custom paint, faux hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, tandum space fits two cars, gated access and on site coin laundry in a superior location. Showings: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Beautiful Fireplace Controlled Access Excellent Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Grim Avenue have any available units?
3727 Grim Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Grim Avenue have?
Some of 3727 Grim Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Grim Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Grim Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Grim Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Grim Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3727 Grim Avenue offer parking?
No, 3727 Grim Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3727 Grim Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Grim Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Grim Avenue have a pool?
No, 3727 Grim Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Grim Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3727 Grim Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Grim Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Grim Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

