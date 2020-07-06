All apartments in San Diego
3706 Mykonos Ln
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

3706 Mykonos Ln

3706 Mykonos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Premier poolside location with no one in front or behind. Bright Den/office and an attached two car garage. Beautiful "wood" LVP wide plank floors & travertine. Recent paint. Stainless Whirlpool appliances. Beautiful granite counters throughout. Chock full of upgrades: extra lighting, 4" baseboards & crown moulding, truly custom cabinets. Walkable lifestyle: less than a 1/4 mi. to top schools, shopping, libraries. Beach close too! One small pet OK with approval & extra deposit. Available late December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Mykonos Ln have any available units?
3706 Mykonos Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Mykonos Ln have?
Some of 3706 Mykonos Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Mykonos Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Mykonos Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Mykonos Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Mykonos Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Mykonos Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Mykonos Ln offers parking.
Does 3706 Mykonos Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Mykonos Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Mykonos Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3706 Mykonos Ln has a pool.
Does 3706 Mykonos Ln have accessible units?
No, 3706 Mykonos Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Mykonos Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Mykonos Ln has units with dishwashers.

