3706 Mykonos Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Premier poolside location with no one in front or behind. Bright Den/office and an attached two car garage. Beautiful "wood" LVP wide plank floors & travertine. Recent paint. Stainless Whirlpool appliances. Beautiful granite counters throughout. Chock full of upgrades: extra lighting, 4" baseboards & crown moulding, truly custom cabinets. Walkable lifestyle: less than a 1/4 mi. to top schools, shopping, libraries. Beach close too! One small pet OK with approval & extra deposit. Available late December.