3690 MT. ARIANE DR.

Clairemont 'Mt. Streets" home for rent - 4Bed/2.5Bath $4195/mo - Located in the coveted mount streets neighborhood of Clairemont, Shore Management presents this immaculate & rarely available home for lease. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home, the first floor offers an open concept layout which includes two large living spaces, kitchen, half bathroom, 2-car garage and a spacious backyard and patio area. The second floor houses three standard bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large maser bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. This house also features ample storage space, fireplace, clothes washer and dryer, and air conditioning! Conveniently located down the road from Genesee Plaza which provides a variety of shopping and dining options!
Available: Now
Rent: $4,195
Deposit: $4,200
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: Trash
No pets, No smoking.
Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.
You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.
Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492
