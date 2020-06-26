All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3690 MT. ARIANE DR.

3690 Mount Ariane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3690 Mount Ariane Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clairemont 'Mt. Streets" home for rent - 4Bed/2.5Bath $4195/mo - Located in the coveted mount streets neighborhood of Clairemont, Shore Management presents this immaculate & rarely available home for lease. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home, the first floor offers an open concept layout which includes two large living spaces, kitchen, half bathroom, 2-car garage and a spacious backyard and patio area. The second floor houses three standard bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large maser bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. This house also features ample storage space, fireplace, clothes washer and dryer, and air conditioning! Conveniently located down the road from Genesee Plaza which provides a variety of shopping and dining options!

Available: Now
Rent: $4,195
Deposit: $4,200
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: Trash
No pets, No smoking.

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. have any available units?
3690 MT. ARIANE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. have?
Some of 3690 MT. ARIANE DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
3690 MT. ARIANE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. offer parking?
Yes, 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. offers parking.
Does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. have a pool?
No, 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. have accessible units?
No, 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3690 MT. ARIANE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
