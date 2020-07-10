All apartments in San Diego
3682 Nile Street # 2

3682 Nile Street · No Longer Available
Location

3682 Nile Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3682 Nile Street # 2 Available 06/13/20 1BD Condo in Small 8 Unit Complex - - Lower Unit
- Wall-mount A/C
- Coin Laundry On-site

- PARKING: 2 Parking Spaces
- UTILITIES: Water & Trash Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Gated

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2087914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3682 Nile Street # 2 have any available units?
3682 Nile Street # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3682 Nile Street # 2 have?
Some of 3682 Nile Street # 2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3682 Nile Street # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3682 Nile Street # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3682 Nile Street # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3682 Nile Street # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3682 Nile Street # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3682 Nile Street # 2 offers parking.
Does 3682 Nile Street # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3682 Nile Street # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3682 Nile Street # 2 have a pool?
No, 3682 Nile Street # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3682 Nile Street # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3682 Nile Street # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3682 Nile Street # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3682 Nile Street # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

