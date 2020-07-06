All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3677 Caminito Carmel Landing
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3677 Caminito Carmel Landing

3677 Caminito Carmel Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3677 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8f74f80a7 ---- 2395.00 Dogs ok Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS! This place is a must see! North county gem waiting for you to call it home. New paint and window coverings make this property move in ready! Comes with detached 1 car garage, stackable washer and dryer in unit, fridge, cute back patio with access from the masterbed and living room. Community pool and spa, just 3 blocks to freeways, schools and shopping! PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY UNLESS YOU HAVE A SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT.. (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don&rsquo;t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2695.00 Leasing showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/23 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing have any available units?
3677 Caminito Carmel Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing have?
Some of 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing currently offering any rent specials?
3677 Caminito Carmel Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing is pet friendly.
Does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing offer parking?
Yes, 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing offers parking.
Does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing have a pool?
Yes, 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing has a pool.
Does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing have accessible units?
No, 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University