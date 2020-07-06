Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8f74f80a7 ---- 2395.00 Dogs ok Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS! This place is a must see! North county gem waiting for you to call it home. New paint and window coverings make this property move in ready! Comes with detached 1 car garage, stackable washer and dryer in unit, fridge, cute back patio with access from the masterbed and living room. Community pool and spa, just 3 blocks to freeways, schools and shopping! PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY UNLESS YOU HAVE A SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT.. (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don’t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2695.00 Leasing showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/23 3677 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130