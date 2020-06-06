3650 5th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH, 2019



Monthly Rental Only ~ 30+ days

Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo in the heart of Hillcrest!

City and ocean views!

Pets allowed (per approval)

In unit washer/dryer

2 parking spots (garage)

Over 200 stores, restaurants, bars & night clubs located within walking distance!

Pool/hot tub & sun deck

Community bbq grill, outdoor area and fitness center



**DISCOUNTS OFFERED FOR STAYS OF 3 OR MORE MONTHS**



3+ MONTHS: $3799/MONTH

6+ MONTHS: $3599/MONTH + UTILITIES

12 MONTHS: $3499/MONTH + UTILITIES ~ This condo is also available unfurnished if you want to provide your own furnishings. This option is only available for 12 month leases.



THE SPACE:



FURNISHED LUXURY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN THE POPULAR HILLCREST NEIGHBORHOOD IN SAN DIEGO. GREAT FOR CORPORATE HOUSING, TEMPORARY RELOCATION AND TRAVELING NURSES.



You will love this high end 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo located in a high rise condo building. Located in the Uptown trendy neighborhood of Hillcrest. Only 5 minutes from the airport and downtown/convention center! The interior finishes include stone countertops, a modern gourmet cooks kitchen, large balcony with great views of the city, spacious master bathroom with double vanities, very comfortable beds with top of the line mattresses and 1800 thread count bedding! This is a great location in Hillcrest, within walking distance of many services and great restaurants many of which are right across the street!



COMPLIMENTARY PERKS AND AMENITIES:



Building Amenities: Pool/Hot Tub and Sun Deck. We also have have a high end Fitness Center, with everything you need for a good workout!



Parking for 2 Cars: Free Designated Parking is available in Parking Garage for up to 2 cars.



Washer and Dryer: The washer and dryer are located in the hallway next to the guest bedroom and guest bathroom.



Top of the line mattresses, 1800 thread count sheets and egyptian cotton towels.



Basic Cable with local channels & VERY FAST 100 mbps high speed internet!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:



Just a short walk from the famous Balboa Park and only a couple blocks from University Avenue, located in very popular Hillcrest/North Park neighborhood. You will have over 160 restaurants, bars/nightclubs and pubs all within walking distance! The neighborhood is very quiet and safe! We are centrally located in San Diego, only a 7 minute taxi/car ride to almost everywhere including: the airport, beaches, sea world, downtown and convention center! The taxi will cost about $10 to most places in the downtown area.



This home has FREE Parking for up to 2 cars in the parking garage.



The local bus is only 1 block away on University Ave, 4th Ave and 6th Ave.



PETS:



A non refundable pet cleaning fee of $300 for all approved pets.



DEPOSIT:



$2000 (required at move in)