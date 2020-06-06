All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3650 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3650 5th Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3650 5th Ave

3650 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3650 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH, 2019

Monthly Rental Only ~ 30+ days
Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo in the heart of Hillcrest!
City and ocean views!
Pets allowed (per approval)
In unit washer/dryer
2 parking spots (garage)
Over 200 stores, restaurants, bars & night clubs located within walking distance!
Pool/hot tub & sun deck
Community bbq grill, outdoor area and fitness center

**DISCOUNTS OFFERED FOR STAYS OF 3 OR MORE MONTHS**

3+ MONTHS: $3799/MONTH
6+ MONTHS: $3599/MONTH + UTILITIES
12 MONTHS: $3499/MONTH + UTILITIES ~ This condo is also available unfurnished if you want to provide your own furnishings. This option is only available for 12 month leases.

THE SPACE:

FURNISHED LUXURY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN THE POPULAR HILLCREST NEIGHBORHOOD IN SAN DIEGO. GREAT FOR CORPORATE HOUSING, TEMPORARY RELOCATION AND TRAVELING NURSES.

You will love this high end 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo located in a high rise condo building. Located in the Uptown trendy neighborhood of Hillcrest. Only 5 minutes from the airport and downtown/convention center! The interior finishes include stone countertops, a modern gourmet cooks kitchen, large balcony with great views of the city, spacious master bathroom with double vanities, very comfortable beds with top of the line mattresses and 1800 thread count bedding! This is a great location in Hillcrest, within walking distance of many services and great restaurants many of which are right across the street!

COMPLIMENTARY PERKS AND AMENITIES:

Building Amenities: Pool/Hot Tub and Sun Deck. We also have have a high end Fitness Center, with everything you need for a good workout!

Parking for 2 Cars: Free Designated Parking is available in Parking Garage for up to 2 cars.

Washer and Dryer: The washer and dryer are located in the hallway next to the guest bedroom and guest bathroom.

Top of the line mattresses, 1800 thread count sheets and egyptian cotton towels.

Basic Cable with local channels & VERY FAST 100 mbps high speed internet!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Just a short walk from the famous Balboa Park and only a couple blocks from University Avenue, located in very popular Hillcrest/North Park neighborhood. You will have over 160 restaurants, bars/nightclubs and pubs all within walking distance! The neighborhood is very quiet and safe! We are centrally located in San Diego, only a 7 minute taxi/car ride to almost everywhere including: the airport, beaches, sea world, downtown and convention center! The taxi will cost about $10 to most places in the downtown area.

This home has FREE Parking for up to 2 cars in the parking garage.

The local bus is only 1 block away on University Ave, 4th Ave and 6th Ave.

PETS:

A non refundable pet cleaning fee of $300 for all approved pets.

DEPOSIT:

$2000 (required at move in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 5th Ave have any available units?
3650 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 5th Ave have?
Some of 3650 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3650 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3650 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3650 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3650 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 5th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3650 5th Ave has a pool.
Does 3650 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3650 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University