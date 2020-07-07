All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 PM

3645 Ash St.

3645 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Ash Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80961ac09d ---- 1395.00 showings@nobleproperties.info Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok (Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes Upstairs unit 1bed 1bath beautiful kitchen!! Remodeled bathroom with tile floors, Plush carpet nice colors throughout. MUST SEE!! Click on I AM INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY to schedule a showing ASAP!! (ew) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 1695.00 Leasing Dept. Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/20 Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Ash St. have any available units?
3645 Ash St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3645 Ash St. currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Ash St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Ash St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Ash St. is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Ash St. offer parking?
No, 3645 Ash St. does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Ash St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Ash St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Ash St. have a pool?
No, 3645 Ash St. does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Ash St. have accessible units?
No, 3645 Ash St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Ash St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Ash St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Ash St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Ash St. does not have units with air conditioning.

