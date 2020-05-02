3633 Indiana Street #19

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hillcrest - MUST SEE Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! - You will want to come home to this centrally located lush landscaped building. The home has been beautifully kept and updated, it features a fireplace, wood floors, granite countertops, and so much more!



The Utilities Included are WATER, TRASH, and GAS.



The appliances included are Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and last but not least Washer and Dryer!!



Garage Parking - ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE!



University Avenue is lined with restaurants serving global cuisines like Vietnamese, Himalayan, and Thai, while the mix of cafes, brunch spots and second-hand clothes shops on Fifth Avenue make it a popular weekend destination. The lively nite scene is a must with a variety of bars and restaurants choose from.

The weekly Hillcrest Farmers Market sells produce, flowers and cooked food.



PETS ON APPROVAL and Pet Deposit required



AVAILABLE NOW !!



Rent $2750.00

Security Deposit $2750.00

Application Fee $40 per applicant



Please contact our office at 619-255-1300 or email us at lease@SanDiegoTPM.com



(RLNE5615784)