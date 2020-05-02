All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3633 Indiana Street #19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3633 Indiana Street #19
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3633 Indiana Street #19

3633 Indiana Street · (619) 255-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3633 Indiana Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3633 Indiana Street #19 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hillcrest - MUST SEE Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! - You will want to come home to this centrally located lush landscaped building. The home has been beautifully kept and updated, it features a fireplace, wood floors, granite countertops, and so much more!

The Utilities Included are WATER, TRASH, and GAS.

The appliances included are Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and last but not least Washer and Dryer!!

Garage Parking - ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE!

University Avenue is lined with restaurants serving global cuisines like Vietnamese, Himalayan, and Thai, while the mix of cafes, brunch spots and second-hand clothes shops on Fifth Avenue make it a popular weekend destination. The lively nite scene is a must with a variety of bars and restaurants choose from.
The weekly Hillcrest Farmers Market sells produce, flowers and cooked food.

PETS ON APPROVAL and Pet Deposit required

AVAILABLE NOW !!

Rent $2750.00
Security Deposit $2750.00
Application Fee $40 per applicant

Please contact our office at 619-255-1300 or email us at lease@SanDiegoTPM.com

(RLNE5615784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Indiana Street #19 have any available units?
3633 Indiana Street #19 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Indiana Street #19 have?
Some of 3633 Indiana Street #19's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Indiana Street #19 currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Indiana Street #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Indiana Street #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Indiana Street #19 is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Indiana Street #19 offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Indiana Street #19 does offer parking.
Does 3633 Indiana Street #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3633 Indiana Street #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Indiana Street #19 have a pool?
No, 3633 Indiana Street #19 does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Indiana Street #19 have accessible units?
No, 3633 Indiana Street #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Indiana Street #19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 Indiana Street #19 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3633 Indiana Street #19?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity