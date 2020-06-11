All apartments in San Diego
3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7
3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7

3630 Bayside Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Bayside Ln, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location...Location...Location

Fantastic bright and sunny two bedroom unit within walking distance to many restaurants, local shops, and bars. Corner Ocean view and on top floor of building. A must see.

Garnet & laminate flooring, carpeting in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New renovation to bathroom, tiles and vanities. Two bathrooms on either side with one tub/shower in the middle.

Laundry in building w/updated machines. Carport Parking Spot available.

Water, trash. sewer included.

Rent by Owner. Call Aaron @ 619-940-8700

Fill out an immediate application online for free at http://www.rrainvestment.com. Application fee will be collected only if a credit check is agreed to run after a discussion
A Classic 11 Unit Apartment Complex in the heart of Mission Beach. Steps away from the Beach and Bay. Our team takes pride in ensuring the building is in great shape and have easy tools implemented from online rent payments to a work order system a professional maintenance team.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 have any available units?
3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 have?
Some of 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
