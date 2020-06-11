3630 Bayside Lane - Unit 7

Amenities

Location...Location...Location



Fantastic bright and sunny two bedroom unit within walking distance to many restaurants, local shops, and bars. Corner Ocean view and on top floor of building. A must see.



Garnet & laminate flooring, carpeting in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New renovation to bathroom, tiles and vanities. Two bathrooms on either side with one tub/shower in the middle.



Laundry in building w/updated machines. Carport Parking Spot available.



Water, trash. sewer included.



Rent by Owner. Call Aaron @ 619-940-8700



Fill out an immediate application online for free at http://www.rrainvestment.com. Application fee will be collected only if a credit check is agreed to run after a discussion

A Classic 11 Unit Apartment Complex in the heart of Mission Beach. Steps away from the Beach and Bay. Our team takes pride in ensuring the building is in great shape and have easy tools implemented from online rent payments to a work order system a professional maintenance team.