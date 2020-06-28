All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3624 Texas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3624 Texas St
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

3624 Texas St

3624 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3624 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom/One Bath Two Story Townhome Available Blocks from Balboa Park!

Great location close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Balboa Park, UCSD Medical Center, restaurants and more! Quick access to hwys 805/8/15/163.

Features:
- 2 story, 3 bed/1 bath townhome
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas/range oven, and garbage disposal
- Patio
- Carpet and laminate flooring
- Street parking only.

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 9-11 month options
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/sewer/trash service is included.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3624-Texas-St-San-Diego-CA-92104.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5115132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Texas St have any available units?
3624 Texas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Texas St have?
Some of 3624 Texas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Texas St currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Texas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Texas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Texas St is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Texas St offer parking?
No, 3624 Texas St does not offer parking.
Does 3624 Texas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 Texas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Texas St have a pool?
No, 3624 Texas St does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Texas St have accessible units?
No, 3624 Texas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Texas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Texas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University