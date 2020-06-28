Amenities

Three Bedroom/One Bath Two Story Townhome Available Blocks from Balboa Park!



Great location close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Balboa Park, UCSD Medical Center, restaurants and more! Quick access to hwys 805/8/15/163.



Features:

- 2 story, 3 bed/1 bath townhome

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas/range oven, and garbage disposal

- Patio

- Carpet and laminate flooring

- Street parking only.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 9-11 month options

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/sewer/trash service is included.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3624-Texas-St-San-Diego-CA-92104.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



