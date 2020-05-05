3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE

Amenities

Normal Heights / Kensington 1 BR/1BA Cottage with fenced yard - Cute cottage in a quiet location. Back house of a 2 on 1 property. Fenced yard area and a deck for outdoor enjoyment. Appliances included are gas range & refrigerator. The bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. Tenant is responsible for the yard upkeep (we provide a mower & garden hose). Utilities included. There is a storage shed in the yard. Will consider a pet (small dog under 35lbs). No smoking allowed. $35 Application Fee per adult.



Call 619-296-3189 for an appointment.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS IN THE FRONT HOUSE.



(RLNE2464035)