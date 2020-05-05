3622 1/2 Collier Ave, San Diego, CA 92116 Adams North
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Normal Heights / Kensington 1 BR/1BA Cottage with fenced yard - Cute cottage in a quiet location. Back house of a 2 on 1 property. Fenced yard area and a deck for outdoor enjoyment. Appliances included are gas range & refrigerator. The bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. Tenant is responsible for the yard upkeep (we provide a mower & garden hose). Utilities included. There is a storage shed in the yard. Will consider a pet (small dog under 35lbs). No smoking allowed. $35 Application Fee per adult.
Call 619-296-3189 for an appointment.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS IN THE FRONT HOUSE.
(RLNE2464035)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE have any available units?
3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE have?
Some of 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 1/2 COLLIER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.