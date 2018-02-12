3616 Jewell St

Amenities
Spectacular Remodel with Bay Views in Crown Point! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath approx. 1847 ft2
Two-story home
Custom paint throughout
Formal Living Room with grand picture window
Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Gorgeous Kitchen with white cabinets, large white subway tile, brass hardware & Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances
Dining Room with brass chandelier
Family Room with fireplace and glass slider to private fenced backyard
New landscaping in front and backyard!
Master bedroom with en-suite, new carpet, great balcony with bay views!
Master bath with soaking tub, new vanity, and new tile
Attached 1 car garage with direct access into home, with new washer/dryer
Walk to enjoy all the Bay has to offer!
12-month Lease available
Available Now
Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit
Non-Smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE3767419)