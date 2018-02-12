All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

3616 Jewell St

3616 Jewell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Jewell Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Remodel with Bay Views in Crown Point! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath approx. 1847 ft2
Two-story home
Custom paint throughout
Formal Living Room with grand picture window
Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Gorgeous Kitchen with white cabinets, large white subway tile, brass hardware & Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances
Dining Room with brass chandelier
Family Room with fireplace and glass slider to private fenced backyard
New landscaping in front and backyard!
Master bedroom with en-suite, new carpet, great balcony with bay views!
Master bath with soaking tub, new vanity, and new tile
Attached 1 car garage with direct access into home, with new washer/dryer
Walk to enjoy all the Bay has to offer!
12-month Lease available
Available Now
Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit
Non-Smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE3767419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Jewell St have any available units?
3616 Jewell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Jewell St have?
Some of 3616 Jewell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Jewell St currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Jewell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Jewell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Jewell St is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Jewell St offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Jewell St offers parking.
Does 3616 Jewell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3616 Jewell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Jewell St have a pool?
No, 3616 Jewell St does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Jewell St have accessible units?
No, 3616 Jewell St does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Jewell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Jewell St does not have units with dishwashers.
