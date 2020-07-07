3608 Collier Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded Two Bedroom One Bathroom unit for Rent in Normal Heights! - Nicely upgraded two bedroom one bathroom unit with laminate flooring throughout! Open living room and kitchen with a stackable washer and dryer in unit. Just off Adams Ave in a great location of Normal Heights!



Private fenced front yard(not shared)

Private driveway(shared with back unit)

Detached Two car garage(shared with back unit)

New electrical system (Sept 2019)

New heating system (Sept 2019)

New roof (Sept 2019)



Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit and $25/month per pet.



(RLNE5187935)