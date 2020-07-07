3608 Collier Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 Adams North
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Two Bedroom One Bathroom unit for Rent in Normal Heights! - Nicely upgraded two bedroom one bathroom unit with laminate flooring throughout! Open living room and kitchen with a stackable washer and dryer in unit. Just off Adams Ave in a great location of Normal Heights!
Private fenced front yard(not shared) Private driveway(shared with back unit) Detached Two car garage(shared with back unit) New electrical system (Sept 2019) New heating system (Sept 2019) New roof (Sept 2019)
Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit and $25/month per pet.
(RLNE5187935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Collier Ave have any available units?
3608 Collier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Collier Ave have?
Some of 3608 Collier Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Collier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Collier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Collier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Collier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Collier Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Collier Ave offers parking.
Does 3608 Collier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 Collier Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Collier Ave have a pool?
No, 3608 Collier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Collier Ave have accessible units?
No, 3608 Collier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Collier Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Collier Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)