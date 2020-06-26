3607 Menlo Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful downstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with large yard and garage. Recently remodeled with newer kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, mirrored closet doors and laminate flooring. Covered patio with washer/dryer hook-ups. Large grass yard included. Large 1 car garage included. Additional parking in front of garage. Water and trash included. Small dogs and cats OK with an additional $500 security deposit. 900 square feet. $1850 Security Deposit.



**Qualifications**

$3700.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625 minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income.



**Viewing Instructions**

Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside. You can also visit our website at www.619rentals.com to schedule a showing with an agent or set-up a self-showing to view by yourself from 8am - 8pm, 7 days a week. Please note that there is no charge for an agent showing and only a $0.99 fee to use our self-showing service.



Chris Bump

Property Manager / Broker

Property Management Executives

(619) 797-1470

www.619Rentals.com

4901 70th Street

San Diego, CA 92115

CalBRE License # 01521684

