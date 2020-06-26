All apartments in San Diego
3607 Menlo Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:49 PM

3607 Menlo Avenue

3607 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3607 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful downstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with large yard and garage. Recently remodeled with newer kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, mirrored closet doors and laminate flooring. Covered patio with washer/dryer hook-ups. Large grass yard included. Large 1 car garage included. Additional parking in front of garage. Water and trash included. Small dogs and cats OK with an additional $500 security deposit. 900 square feet. $1850 Security Deposit.

**Qualifications**
$3700.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625 minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income.

**Viewing Instructions**
Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside. You can also visit our website at www.619rentals.com to schedule a showing with an agent or set-up a self-showing to view by yourself from 8am - 8pm, 7 days a week. Please note that there is no charge for an agent showing and only a $0.99 fee to use our self-showing service.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
(619) 797-1470
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Menlo Avenue have any available units?
3607 Menlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Menlo Avenue have?
Some of 3607 Menlo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Menlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Menlo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Menlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Menlo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3607 Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Menlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3607 Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3607 Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Menlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
