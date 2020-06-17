3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING

Amenities

RARE FIND TOWN HOME. Single level corner unit with no unit above or below... 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one detached garage & complex parking located in the highly desirable Groves of Del Mar. Maple hardwood floors, ceramic tiled fireplace, custom built in shelving and skylights. The spacious kitchen features granite counters. Lovely garden fenced patio with gate. Courtesy refrigerator and washer & dryer in closet are included. Complex offers amenities such as pool, spa, and tennis courts. Carmel Valley SCHOOLS