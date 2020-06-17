All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING

3602 Caminito Carmel Landing · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
RARE FIND TOWN HOME. Single level corner unit with no unit above or below... 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one detached garage & complex parking located in the highly desirable Groves of Del Mar. Maple hardwood floors, ceramic tiled fireplace, custom built in shelving and skylights. The spacious kitchen features granite counters. Lovely garden fenced patio with gate. Courtesy refrigerator and washer & dryer in closet are included. Complex offers amenities such as pool, spa, and tennis courts. Carmel Valley SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING have any available units?
3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING have?
Some of 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING currently offering any rent specials?
3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING pet-friendly?
No, 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING offer parking?
Yes, 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING offers parking.
Does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING have a pool?
Yes, 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING has a pool.
Does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING have accessible units?
No, 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 CAMINITO CARMEL LANDING has units with dishwashers.
