3585 Arizona Street

Amenities
Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in North Park! - Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in North Park!
Adorable home with tons of Old World charm! This cottage includes a front porch & front yard, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher +fenced backyard & covered patio!
This property also includes: central air conditioning, 1 car garage & driveway.
Utilities not included.
Sorry NO pets.
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,600
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE3815076)