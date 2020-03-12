3585 Arizona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in North Park!



Adorable home with tons of Old World charm! This cottage includes a front porch & front yard, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher +fenced backyard & covered patio!



This property also includes: central air conditioning, 1 car garage & driveway.

Utilities not included.



Sorry NO pets.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $2,600

Deposit: $2,500

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



