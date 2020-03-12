All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
3585 Arizona Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3585 Arizona Street

3585 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in North Park! - Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in North Park!

Adorable home with tons of Old World charm! This cottage includes a front porch & front yard, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher +fenced backyard & covered patio!

This property also includes: central air conditioning, 1 car garage & driveway.
Utilities not included.

Sorry NO pets.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,600
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE3815076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Arizona Street have any available units?
3585 Arizona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Arizona Street have?
Some of 3585 Arizona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Arizona Street currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Arizona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Arizona Street pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Arizona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3585 Arizona Street offer parking?
Yes, 3585 Arizona Street offers parking.
Does 3585 Arizona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Arizona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Arizona Street have a pool?
No, 3585 Arizona Street does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Arizona Street have accessible units?
No, 3585 Arizona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Arizona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Arizona Street has units with dishwashers.
