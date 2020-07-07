3577 Utah Street

Amenities
- Fully Furnished
- Available starting March 9, 2019
- Utilities not included
- Pets considered
- Lease Term flexible
Newly renovated designer 3 bedroom + 1 bathroom house located in the heart of beautiful North Park! This charming craftsman style residence features a combination of hardwood and tile flooring, all new kitchen, 2 private fenced yards, and is dog friendly. We are walking distance to tons of local hip eateries, shops, entertainment, Morley Field, Balboa Park, and near world Famous San Diego Zoo.