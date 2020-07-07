All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
3577 Utah Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3577 Utah Street

3577 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3577 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
- Fully Furnished
- Available starting March 9, 2019
- Utilities not included
- Pets considered
- Lease Term flexible
Newly renovated designer 3 bedroom + 1 bathroom house located in the heart of beautiful North Park! This charming craftsman style residence features a combination of hardwood and tile flooring, all new kitchen, 2 private fenced yards, and is dog friendly. We are walking distance to tons of local hip eateries, shops, entertainment, Morley Field, Balboa Park, and near world Famous San Diego Zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3577 Utah Street have any available units?
3577 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3577 Utah Street have?
Some of 3577 Utah Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3577 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3577 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3577 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3577 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 3577 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 3577 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 3577 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3577 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3577 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 3577 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3577 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3577 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3577 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3577 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.

