3576 Seahorn Circle

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Renovated Upper level 2BR/2BA Dual Master Suites @ Eastbluff/Del Mar Heights - *Please Note: as of 7/23: we have received numerous applications on this property; please check back on 7/26 to determine if the property is still available; no additional showings at this time* Fully renovated 2 Bedroom/2 Bath upper level condo with detached two car garage. Spacious open living/dining area with fireplace and nice sized outdoor space. Southwesterly orientation with tons of natural light. Plantation shutters, New paint and new laminate flooring throughout; kitchen has been updated with quartz counters, new sink, new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances and new lighting. Great floorplan with 2 master suites and good separation of space. Bathrooms updated with quartz counters, new fixtures and new flooring. Brand new full sized front loading washer and dryer. Plenty of closet space inside the unit; two car garage is oversized with extra room for storage. Smaller complex with very nice pool/spa area with outdoor seating. Wonderful Carmel Valley location with unparalleled dining, shopping and access to 5 and 56 freeways. Carmel Valley schools and only about a mile to the Pacific!



Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to an additional deposit and final approval by property owner.



All individuals over the age of 18 who intend to reside in the property must complete a separate rental application and pay a non-refundable $35 application fee. No additional application or leasing fees are charged to the applicant/prospective tenant.



All applicants will be required to provide proof of income and rental references. In addition, as part of our applicant screening process, a current credit report will be obtained by Property Manager. Credit reports from other sources will not be accepted. For detailed information on our rental criteria, please see www.fishercustomers.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Edward Fisher at 858-204-2321 or efisher@fisheradvisors.com



