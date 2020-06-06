All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3576 Seahorn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3576 Seahorn Circle
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

3576 Seahorn Circle

3576 Seahorn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3576 Seahorn Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Renovated Upper level 2BR/2BA Dual Master Suites @ Eastbluff/Del Mar Heights - *Please Note: as of 7/23: we have received numerous applications on this property; please check back on 7/26 to determine if the property is still available; no additional showings at this time* Fully renovated 2 Bedroom/2 Bath upper level condo with detached two car garage. Spacious open living/dining area with fireplace and nice sized outdoor space. Southwesterly orientation with tons of natural light. Plantation shutters, New paint and new laminate flooring throughout; kitchen has been updated with quartz counters, new sink, new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances and new lighting. Great floorplan with 2 master suites and good separation of space. Bathrooms updated with quartz counters, new fixtures and new flooring. Brand new full sized front loading washer and dryer. Plenty of closet space inside the unit; two car garage is oversized with extra room for storage. Smaller complex with very nice pool/spa area with outdoor seating. Wonderful Carmel Valley location with unparalleled dining, shopping and access to 5 and 56 freeways. Carmel Valley schools and only about a mile to the Pacific!

Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to an additional deposit and final approval by property owner.

All individuals over the age of 18 who intend to reside in the property must complete a separate rental application and pay a non-refundable $35 application fee. No additional application or leasing fees are charged to the applicant/prospective tenant.

All applicants will be required to provide proof of income and rental references. In addition, as part of our applicant screening process, a current credit report will be obtained by Property Manager. Credit reports from other sources will not be accepted. For detailed information on our rental criteria, please see www.fishercustomers.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Edward Fisher at 858-204-2321 or efisher@fisheradvisors.com

(RLNE5031295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3576 Seahorn Circle have any available units?
3576 Seahorn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3576 Seahorn Circle have?
Some of 3576 Seahorn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3576 Seahorn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3576 Seahorn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3576 Seahorn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3576 Seahorn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3576 Seahorn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3576 Seahorn Circle offers parking.
Does 3576 Seahorn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3576 Seahorn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3576 Seahorn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3576 Seahorn Circle has a pool.
Does 3576 Seahorn Circle have accessible units?
No, 3576 Seahorn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3576 Seahorn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3576 Seahorn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University