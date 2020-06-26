All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3575 Elsinore Place
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

3575 Elsinore Place

3575 Elsinore Place · No Longer Available
Location

3575 Elsinore Place, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodel/renovated home in the desirable Bay Ho neighborhood. This stunning 4BR/3BA includes an additional den/office, large well lit Living Room, wood-plank flooring, all new high quality appliances in kitchen, numerous skylights throughout, large 2 car garage (with additional driveway parking) with ample storage, laundry room, bathrooms include one with bathtub and two with walk-in showers, the second story bedroom has bay/ocean views - and can easily be used as a Family Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 Elsinore Place have any available units?
3575 Elsinore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3575 Elsinore Place have?
Some of 3575 Elsinore Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 Elsinore Place currently offering any rent specials?
3575 Elsinore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 Elsinore Place pet-friendly?
No, 3575 Elsinore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3575 Elsinore Place offer parking?
Yes, 3575 Elsinore Place offers parking.
Does 3575 Elsinore Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3575 Elsinore Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 Elsinore Place have a pool?
No, 3575 Elsinore Place does not have a pool.
Does 3575 Elsinore Place have accessible units?
No, 3575 Elsinore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 Elsinore Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3575 Elsinore Place has units with dishwashers.
