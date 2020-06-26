3575 Elsinore Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous remodel/renovated home in the desirable Bay Ho neighborhood. This stunning 4BR/3BA includes an additional den/office, large well lit Living Room, wood-plank flooring, all new high quality appliances in kitchen, numerous skylights throughout, large 2 car garage (with additional driveway parking) with ample storage, laundry room, bathrooms include one with bathtub and two with walk-in showers, the second story bedroom has bay/ocean views - and can easily be used as a Family Room!