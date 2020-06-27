All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:15 AM

3563 Luna Ave

3563 Luna Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3563 Luna Ave, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location Bay Ho/Clairemont just minutes to Pacific Beach, Mission Bay, La Jolla Village, SDSU, University City, Torrey Pines.
"LifeProof" Wood finish floors, brand new appliances, including washer, dryer and dishwasher. Fresh Paint and all new fixtures (faucets, handles...etc). Has a Private front and side patios. 2 car tandem Garage included with automatic opener! Sorry, no pets. $30 fee for application screening, 1 year lease minimum, $2700 security deposit. Flexible move-in date, available now. Call for appointment. 858-699-2004 or 281-546-6445

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Luna Ave have any available units?
3563 Luna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Luna Ave have?
Some of 3563 Luna Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Luna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Luna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Luna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3563 Luna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3563 Luna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3563 Luna Ave offers parking.
Does 3563 Luna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3563 Luna Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Luna Ave have a pool?
No, 3563 Luna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Luna Ave have accessible units?
No, 3563 Luna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Luna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3563 Luna Ave has units with dishwashers.
