3563 Luna Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location Bay Ho/Clairemont just minutes to Pacific Beach, Mission Bay, La Jolla Village, SDSU, University City, Torrey Pines.

"LifeProof" Wood finish floors, brand new appliances, including washer, dryer and dishwasher. Fresh Paint and all new fixtures (faucets, handles...etc). Has a Private front and side patios. 2 car tandem Garage included with automatic opener! Sorry, no pets. $30 fee for application screening, 1 year lease minimum, $2700 security deposit. Flexible move-in date, available now. Call for appointment. 858-699-2004 or 281-546-6445